France Braces for Fresh Nationwide Student Protests Over School Conditions

France was preparing for another round of nationwide student demonstrations on Tuesday as high school pupils continued protesting against teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms and deteriorating school facilities. The movement, which began in late September, has spread across the country, drawing support from labour unions and the left-wing France Unbowed party while raising concerns over clashes between protesters and police.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), demonstrators planned to march in Paris from midday GMT, with rallies also expected in other cities. The protests have disrupted classes at hundreds of schools, while demonstrations in recent days have involved confrontations with security forces. Last week, tens of thousands of people took part in nationwide rallies, although turnout figures have varied across demonstrations.

Students say persistent teacher vacancies, overloaded timetables, overcrowded classes and poorly maintained buildings are undermining their education. Some have also raised concerns about classrooms struggling to cope with high temperatures. The protests have at times escalated into clashes, with police using tear gas and crowd-control weapons to disperse demonstrators. Students and rights groups have accused officers of using excessive force, while authorities have condemned violence and damage during some demonstrations. Police have opened investigations into 24 allegations of violence against protesters, according to France’s Justice Ministry.

The government has pledged to deploy about 3,000 substitute teachers to address staff shortages at 114 of the most affected high schools. The national students’ union has dismissed the measure as insufficient and called for an additional €10 billion in funding for high schools. Meanwhile, the Education Ministry has reported a decline in the number of schools affected by blockades, although disruptions and concerns over school safety continue. More than 6,800 people, most of them minors, have been taken into police custody during the protests, according to the Justice Ministry.

The demonstrations have also raised concerns among parents and students about missed lessons and the impact of prolonged school disruptions. President Emmanuel Macron has urged restraint, saying the grievances require time, consultation and dialogue. The government is under pressure to respond to demands for better school conditions while restoring normal teaching. Further demonstrations over the cost of living are also expected to add to France’s broader climate of social discontent.