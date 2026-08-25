Four Workers Killed in Gun Attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Photo/Representative.

Four workers were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a road construction project in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, police said.

The workers, who had travelled from Punjab for employment, were attacked on Monday near Saranan. Police said the assailants arrived on motorcycles and opened fire before fleeing the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The shooting was the second major security incident reported in Saranan within three days. On Friday, armed men stormed a police station in the area, took police personnel hostage and damaged documents and equipment before planting explosives inside the building and detonating them. No deaths or injuries were reported in that attack, but the station was severely damaged.

Police said eight people have been killed in separate incidents across Balochistan since the beginning of August, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in the resource-rich province.

The latest violence comes amid a sharp rise in militant activity in Balochistan. According to a monthly assessment by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, fatalities in the province increased from 109 in June to 372 in July, a rise of about 241%.

Security force deaths rose from six to 62 over the same period, while militant fatalities increased from 75 to 238. Civilian deaths also rose from 28 to 54, while 18 members of local peace committees were killed.

Balochistan has faced a long-running insurgency involving separatist militant groups, with attacks frequently targeting security forces, infrastructure and people from outside the province. The latest attacks underscore the continuing security challenges facing the province despite repeated government operations against militant groups.