Former UN Afghanistan envoy Benon Sevan dies at 88

Benon Sevan, the veteran United Nations diplomat who played a key role in the organisation’s efforts to broker a political settlement in Afghanistan during the final years of the Soviet-backed government, has died at the age of 88.

Sevan died in Nicosia, Cyprus, on October 5, according to reports from the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), which described him as a mentor and a tireless defender of Armenian cultural heritage. Born in Nicosia in 1937, Sevan joined the United Nations in 1965 and held a series of senior diplomatic positions.

His direct involvement in the Afghan conflict began in April 1988, when he was appointed a senior political adviser to the UN Secretary-General’s representative on Afghanistan. In May 1989, he became the Secretary-General’s Personal Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, a position he held until August 1992. He later headed the Office of the Secretary-General in Afghanistan and Pakistan and coordinated UN humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Sevan worked during a critical period that included the implementation of the 1988 Geneva Accords and the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in February 1989. As the UN pursued a negotiated political settlement, he maintained contacts with the government of President Mohammad Najibullah and Afghan opposition and mujahideen leaders.

His most prominent role came in the final days of Najibullah’s government in April 1992. As the UN-backed political transition plan sought to arrange an orderly transfer of power, Sevan travelled to Kabul and worked to secure Najibullah’s departure from Afghanistan. Najibullah attempted to reach Kabul airport on April 15 but was prevented from leaving by forces controlling the route and airport. He returned to the city and took refuge in the UN compound.

Sevan subsequently held talks with rival Afghan factions in an effort to prevent further fighting and establish an interim political arrangement. Contemporary reports described him meeting leaders of the mujahideen and other factions as the authority of the Najibullah government rapidly collapsed.

Najibullah remained in the UN compound for more than four years. He was killed in September 1996 after the Taliban captured Kabul. Sevan left his Afghanistan position later in 1992 and was appointed Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs at the UN headquarters in New York.

Sevan later became widely known for heading the UN Oil-for-Food Programme in Iraq. His tenure became controversial after a UN-appointed inquiry investigated allegations that he had benefited from Iraqi oil allocations. The inquiry made adverse findings concerning his conduct, while Sevan denied wrongdoing and said he had been unfairly targeted. He resigned from the UN in August 2005 as the investigation continued.

He also survived the August 2003 bombing of the Canal Hotel in Baghdad, which housed the UN mission in Iraq. The attack killed 22 people, including the UN’s top envoy to Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

After leaving the UN, Sevan returned to Cyprus and remained active in the Armenian community. The AGBU described him after his death as a guiding figure, mentor and defender of Armenian cultural heritage.