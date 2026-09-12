Former U.S. Diplomat Says Stable Post-9/11 Afghanistan Remains in America’s Interest

Former U.S. diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad said the United States’ primary interest in Afghanistan is preventing the country from once again becoming a base for terrorist groups that could threaten America, while urging Washington to remain engaged in Afghanistan rather than leave the field to rival powers.

Speaking in a video published on Saturday, Khalilzad said the U.S. wants to avoid Afghanistan descending back into “chaos and disorder,” arguing that instability would create conditions for extremist groups to regroup and threaten American interests. He said continued engagement with Afghanistan serves Washington’s long-term strategic and security objectives.

Khalilzad also argued that Afghanistan’s economic development, including investment in its vast natural resources, could align with U.S. interests if carried out in cooperation with international partners and private companies. He warned that if Washington disengages from Afghanistan entirely, a strategic vacuum could emerge that would be filled by competing global powers.

According to Khalilzad, China is seeking greater access to Afghanistan’s mineral resources through its Belt and Road Initiative, while Russia has become “very active” in expanding its influence in the country. He said U.S. policy should consider not only Afghanistan’s current situation but also what kind of country Washington wants Afghanistan to become in the future.

Khalilzad served as the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation during the Trump administration and was the chief architect of the 2020 Doha Agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which paved the way for the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

Washington distances itself from Khalilzad’s comments

The U.S. government has repeatedly said Khalilzad does not represent official American policy on Afghanistan. State Department spokespersons have stated on multiple occasions that Khalilzad holds no official position in the U.S. government and is not a U.S. envoy or representative for Afghanistan.

His latest remarks therefore reflect his personal views and policy recommendations rather than the official position of the Trump administration or the U.S. State Department.

Washington’s stated Afghanistan policy has continued to focus on counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and securing the release of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents detained in Afghanistan, while maintaining that broader engagement depends on the Taliban’s actions.

US policy remains tied to terrorism, hostages and human rights

U.S. officials have consistently said preventing terrorist organizations such as ISIS-K and al-Qaeda from using Afghanistan territory remains a central American security priority. Washington has also pressed the Taliban to honor commitments that Afghaniustan soil will not be used to threaten other countries.

At the same time, the United States has continued to demand the release of detained Americans and Afghan-American citizens, including Mahmood Shah Habibi, an Afghan-American businessman who disappeared in Kabul in 2022. U.S. officials have repeatedly said they believe Habibi is being held by the Taliban, while Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has denied the group has information about his whereabouts.

American officials have also linked deeper political and economic engagement with Afghanistan to improvements in human rights, particularly the Taliban’s restrictions on women and girls, as well as progress on counterterrorism commitments and unresolved hostage cases.

Khalilzad’s remarks come as debate continues in Washington over the future of U.S. engagement with Afghanistan nearly five years after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. While Russia has formally recognized the Taliban government, the United States and most other countries have not extended diplomatic recognition to the Taliban administration.