Former Syrian Grand Mufti Ahmad Hassoun Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Syrian court has sentenced former Grand Mufti Ahmad Badreddine Hassoun to life in prison after finding him guilty of crimes including inciting civil and sectarian violence, justifying killings and abusing his official position during the rule of former President Bashar al-Assad.

The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus issued the verdict on Monday, in the latest prosecution of senior figures associated with the Assad government. The court also ordered the confiscation of Hassoun’s movable and immovable assets for the state treasury.

Judge Fakhr al-Din al-Aryan said the court found that Syria’s official religious establishment, including the office of the grand mufti, had been used during Assad’s rule to provide religious justification for military and security operations. The court specifically cited the use of barrel bombs against civilian areas, describing their justification as a violation of international humanitarian law.

The court also found that Hassoun had provided financial support to members and leaders of the Quds Brigade, an armed group that fought alongside forces loyal to Assad, and concluded that his public statements and support for the former government amounted to an effective contribution to war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to the Syrian state news agency SANA.

Hassoun served as Syria’s top Muslim religious authority from 2005 to 2021, when Assad abolished the position and transferred its powers to a religious council within the Ministry of Endowments. He was widely associated with Assad and frequently appeared alongside the former president at official and religious events.

The verdict follows a trial that began on June 25. Syrian authorities arrested Hassoun at Damascus International Airport in March 2025 after an arrest warrant was issued against him. Monday’s hearing was the sixth session of the trial.

Hassoun was also accused of using his religious and official position to support senior military and security figures linked to the former government, encouraging military personnel to back Assad against his opponents and making statements that prosecutors said incited violence against civilians in opposition-held areas.

His case is part of a broader transitional-justice campaign by Syria’s new authorities to prosecute figures linked to the Assad era following the former president’s overthrow in December 2024. Bashar al-Assad, his brother Maher and several former security officials have also received death sentences, many in absentia, in recent weeks.

The prosecutions have been welcomed by many Syrians who have called for accountability for abuses committed during the country’s nearly 14-year conflict. Human rights groups, however, have raised concerns about the speed and fairness of some of the trials and have called for independent judicial procedures, transparency and full defense rights.

The Syrian civil war began after the government’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011. The conflict killed about 500,000 people and displaced more than half of Syria’s prewar population before Assad was ousted in December 2024.