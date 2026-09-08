Former Pakistani Envoy Calls on Pakistan to Allow Afghan Medical Students to Complete Studies

Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s former ambassador to Afghanistan, has urged the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) to reconsider its decision ordering Afghan medical and dental students to leave the country, calling for a humanitarian approach that would allow them to complete their education.

In a public statement, Khan said Pakistan’s longstanding historical, cultural and educational ties with Afghanistan require a more compassionate policy toward Afghan students already enrolled in Pakistani medical institutions. He proposed that Afghan students be allowed to finish their degrees before returning to Afghanistan, rather than being forced to abandon their studies.

His appeal comes after the PMDC issued a directive instructing medical colleges and universities across Pakistan to stop admissions, transfers and other academic facilities for Afghan nationals until further notice. The council also ordered institutions to complete administrative procedures to facilitate the students’ return to Afghanistan.

Khan said the decision should be revisited in light of humanitarian considerations and Afghanistan’s severe shortage of healthcare professionals.

“The humanitarian dimension must be taken into account,” he said, urging Pakistani authorities to allow Afghan students to complete their medical education and contribute to Afghanistan’s healthcare system after graduation.

He also called on Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government institutions to work with the PMDC to find a practical solution that protects the academic future of Afghan students.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, the country’s regulatory body for medical and dental education, has instructed institutions not to admit, transfer or provide any additional academic facilities to Afghan nationals during the current academic year.

Following the PMDC directive, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore issued an “urgent” notice to 64 affiliated medical and dental colleges across Punjab, instructing them to implement the council’s decision immediately.

The move affects Afghan students studying medicine and dentistry in Pakistan, many of whom began their education before the latest policy was introduced.

The decision has created uncertainty for hundreds of Afghan students who sought education in Pakistan after restrictions imposed by the Taliban severely limited higher education opportunities inside Afghanistan, particularly for women.

Since returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban have barred women from attending universities and most higher education institutions, prompting many Afghan students to seek academic opportunities abroad.

Human rights organizations and international agencies have repeatedly warned that restrictions on education in Afghanistan have deepened the country’s shortage of qualified doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

Pakistan has hosted Afghan students for decades through scholarship programs and private university admissions. However, Islamabad has tightened immigration and residency policies for Afghan nationals over the past two years, citing security and legal concerns.

The PMDC’s decision is the latest measure affecting Afghan nationals in Pakistan and has drawn criticism from educators, diplomats and rights advocates, who argue that forcing students to leave before completing their studies could undermine years of academic progress and further weaken Afghanistan’s already fragile health sector.