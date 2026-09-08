Former Pakistan Captain Wasim Akram Voices Concern Over Imran Khan’s Health in Prison

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has publicly voiced concern over the health of jailed former Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, joining a growing list of current and former international cricketers calling for better medical care and humane treatment for the imprisoned ex-leader.

Speaking in an interview with The Athletic, Akram said his comments were made as a longtime friend and former teammate rather than from a political perspective, stressing that Khan’s health should not become a matter of political dispute.

“He’s my friend. I miss him a lot,” Akram said. “The court of law is the court of law. But as far as his health is concerned, there can be no compromise on that.”

Akram said he has not spoken to Khan for nearly three years and described the situation as “unfortunate,” adding that concern for Khan’s well-being should transcend politics.

Growing concern from cricket’s biggest names

Akram’s remarks add to mounting pressure from prominent figures in the cricket world, many of whom have urged Pakistani authorities to ensure Khan has access to adequate medical treatment, legal rights and family visits while in prison.

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad previously appealed for Khan’s release and called for dialogue to resolve the country’s political crisis. Former wicketkeeper Moin Khan and former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja have also raised concerns about Khan’s health and detention conditions.

The issue has extended beyond Pakistan. Australian Test captain Pat Cummins became one of the first active international cricketers to publicly express concern over Khan’s treatment, while West Indies batting legend Brian Lara described Khan as “a legend of our game” who deserves “basic humanity.”

A group of 22 former cricket captains also signed an open letter urging Pakistan’s government to respect Khan’s dignity, allow visits from family members and grant access to his personal physician.

Sons say they fear for Khan’s life

International attention intensified during Pakistan’s Test series against England after Khan’s sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, appeared on Sky Sports and said they feared for their father’s life while he remains imprisoned.

The interview reportedly prompted objections from the Pakistan Cricket Board, though it was eventually broadcast during the lunch break of the Lord’s Test. Pakistan players took the field as scheduled, while team officials said they had no knowledge of the dispute surrounding the broadcast.

Referring to the controversy, Akram said conflicting official statements have made it difficult to know what is happening inside prison.

“There was a bit of uproar here in Pakistan after that,” he said. “The government released figures about visits and phone calls, but it’s difficult to believe, and hard to know what to believe right now.”

Mentor who shaped Akram’s career

Akram’s comments carry particular weight because of his close personal relationship with Khan, who played a defining role in the fast bowler’s early career.

Khan, who captained Pakistan to its only Cricket World Cup title in 1992, has long been credited with identifying Akram’s talent and helping develop him into one of cricket’s greatest fast bowlers. Akram has repeatedly described Khan as his mentor and one of the most influential figures in his life.

“Even after we retired, we were regularly in touch,” Akram said. “I used to spend time with him. I miss talking to him. I miss him in general as a friend, politics apart.”

Khan has been held in Adiala Jail since 2023 after being convicted in multiple cases, all of which he denies and says are politically motivated. Pakistani courts have recently ordered that he receive medical treatment at a designated hospital and that his personal doctor and sister be allowed to visit him.

His lawyers argue that his health has deteriorated during prolonged detention and solitary confinement, while Pakistan’s government maintains that Khan is receiving appropriate medical care and rejects allegations of mistreatment.

The growing intervention by some of cricket’s most respected figures has turned Khan’s health into an international humanitarian issue, increasing scrutiny of his detention even as Pakistan’s political and legal battles continue.