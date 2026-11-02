A private Learjet 60 crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County, Florida, killing all nine people on board, after reporting ice and turbulence during its flight to the Bahamas.

The aircraft went down at about 12:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, November 1, near Cresthaven in South Florida, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that everyone aboard had died, describing the incident as a “horrific tragedy.” The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has launched an investigation, with the FAA assisting.

Air traffic control recordings reported by Reuters captured the aircraft’s final communications. A person in the cockpit initially told controllers that the crew was managing ice accumulation and experiencing moderate turbulence before seeking smoother conditions.

Less than a minute later, the crew issued a mayday call and reported that the aircraft was rapidly losing altitude. One of the final transmissions included the warning: “We’re going to crash into the ground,” followed shortly afterwards by, “We’re out of time.”

Flight-tracking data indicated that the aircraft’s descent rate exceeded 32,000 feet per minute at one point. Investigators have not determined what caused the sudden loss of altitude, and it remains unclear whether ice, weather conditions or another factor contributed to the crash.

Videos of the incident showed the jet striking the ground beside a road and erupting into flames. The impact left a large crater near a mobile home park and scattered debris across the area.

Local authorities evacuated about 600 residents and arranged temporary shelter at two locations. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said there were no immediate reports of casualties on the ground.

The aircraft manufacturer, Bombardier, said it would cooperate fully with investigators. The identities of the nine people killed had not been publicly released as of Monday.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash, while the FAA is providing support. Authorities have not announced a timeline for determining the cause.