Floods kill 15, damage hundreds of homes in northern Afghanistan

Afghan men clear mud from a house following flash floods after heavy rainfall at a village in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of Baghlan province on May 11, 2024. – More than 300 people were killed in flash flooding in Afghanistan’s northern province of Baghlan, the World Food Programme said on May 11. (Photo by Atif Aryan / AFP)

Local officials in Baghlan Province said flash floods have killed at least 15 people, injured dozens and damaged or destroyed around 200 homes in northern Afghanistan.

Farooqi Khpalwak said the floods struck several districts, including Baghlan-e-Markazi District, Dand-e-Ghori and Dehna Ghori, following heavy rainfall.

He said local authorities and aid organizations were working to deliver emergency assistance to affected families.

Heavy rains and flash floods have hit several parts of Afghanistan in recent days, blocking roads and disrupting transportation routes.

Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including floods, droughts and earthquakes, with weak infrastructure and limited emergency response capacity worsening the impact on communities.

The United Nations has warned that millions of Afghans already facing poverty and humanitarian hardship are increasingly exposed to climate-related disasters and extreme weather events.