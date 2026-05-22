Flash floods kill two, destroy homes in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan

Flash floods in Badakhshan Province have killed at least two people, left two others missing and caused widespread destruction in several districts, local officials said.

Authorities said the flooding heavily affected Yawan District, where more than 100 homes were destroyed and several families displaced.

Officials said floodwaters also swept away vehicles and motorcycles, while more than 100 jeribs of farmland, dozens of shops and thousands of fruit and non-fruit trees were damaged or destroyed.

Power infrastructure was also affected after six electricity poles collapsed, leaving many residents facing shortages of drinking and irrigation water.

Roads linking Yawan district to surrounding areas remain blocked, while communication disruptions have limited access to information from some remote villages. Emergency assessment and rescue teams have been deployed to affected areas.

Badakhshan Province, a mountainous province in northeastern Afghanistan, is highly vulnerable to floods, landslides and avalanches because of weak infrastructure and difficult terrain.

Earlier this week, severe flash floods in Baghlan Province killed at least 15 people, injured dozens and destroyed or damaged around 200 homes across several districts, according to local authorities.

Aid agencies and local officials warned that continuing heavy rainfall and floods in northern Afghanistan are worsening humanitarian conditions, damaging farmland, blocking roads and leaving many families without shelter or access to clean water.