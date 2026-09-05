Five EU Countries Seek Deal to Send Rejected Migrants to Return Hubs Abroad

Afghan evacuees are pictured at the US Air Base Ramstein, Germany on August 26, 2021. The Ramstein Air Base, the largest U.S. Air Force base in Europe hosts thousands of Afghan evacuees. (Photo by Armando BABANI / AFP)

Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands have agreed on steps toward establishing “return hubs” in a non-European Union country for migrants who have been ordered to leave Europe but cannot be returned to their countries of origin.

The five countries, known as the Group of Five, discussed the initiative at a meeting in Copenhagen and said they aim to reach an agreement with a partner country by the end of this year, with the first migrants potentially transferred in 2027.

Danish Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bødskov said the countries expect to reach a common understanding with a partner outside the EU around the New Year. He described the proposed centres as offering migrants who cannot remain in Europe “a new chance” in a partner country.

The countries have not identified the potential host nation. Uganda and Rwanda have been mentioned in European media reports as possible locations, but officials involved in the negotiations have not publicly confirmed either country as the destination.

Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Thanos Plevris said discussions with potential partner countries were progressing and expressed hope that an agreement could be reached soon. The five governments are expected to meet again in Munich later this month to advance the initiative.

Under the proposed model, return hubs would be facilities outside the EU where people with no legal right to remain could be transferred when their removal to their countries of origin is not immediately possible. The agreements with host countries would determine the conditions of stay and the responsibilities of the European governments involved.

The initiative follows a June vote by the European Parliament approving new EU return rules that allow member states, under agreements with third countries, to transfer certain migrants subject to return decisions to “return hubs.” The rules include safeguards concerning fundamental rights, international law and the principle of non-refoulement.

However, the proposal has drawn strong criticism from human rights organizations. Amnesty International warned that return hubs could expose migrants to arbitrary detention, ill-treatment and forced onward returns, while the Council of Europe has also raised concerns about potential human rights risks.

The plan also faces practical and legal questions. Euronews reported that previous European attempts to externalize migration procedures have encountered significant difficulties. Italy’s centres in Albania, for example, have faced legal challenges and have handled far fewer migrants than initially projected. The United Kingdom also abandoned its controversial Rwanda deportation scheme after legal challenges.

The Danish government has said it wants to be ready to transfer migrants to such a facility by the end of 2027. The five countries say the proposed system would be developed in cooperation with international organizations, including the International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency.

UNHCR, however, said it had not been approached with details of the proposal and therefore could not comment on the specific plans.