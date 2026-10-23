First Freight Train from China’s Shandong Province Heads to Afghanistan

A dedicated freight train carrying commercial goods worth 8 million yuan has departed China’s Shandong Province for Hairatan port in northern Afghanistan, with the journey expected to take about 20 days.

The shipment includes textiles, chemical raw materials, tools and construction machinery manufactured in Linyi, a city in Shandong Province, according to the Chinese media outlet..

The train marks the first dedicated freight service from Shandong to Hairatan, a key trade and transport hub in Afghanistan’s Balkh Province. It is expected to travel through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan before entering Afghanistan via the Termez border crossing.

The new service comes as China and Afghanistan develop direct rail-based trade links. Earlier, a separate freight service from Haimen in China’s Jiangsu Province recently delivered more than 2,000 tonnes of Chinese goods, reportedly worth over $20 million, to Hairatan after a 12-day journey through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

That shipment arrived in Balkh Province and was welcomed by officials and China’s ambassador to Afghanistan, according to the report. The service is expected to carry goods in both directions twice a month, including Afghan products destined for China.

The Haimen service was described as the first direct railway link for commercial freight between China and Afghanistan under China’s Belt and Road Initiative. Its arrival highlights efforts to expand trade connections between the two countries, although it is distinct from the newly departed train from Shandong.

Previously, goods shipped from Shandong to Afghanistan were transported mainly by road or through a combination of road and rail. These arrangements reportedly involved higher transportation costs and less predictable delivery times.

The new Shandong route could provide traders with another transport option through Central Asia. More broadly, direct rail connections may offer an alternative to routes through Pakistan, where Afghanistan imports arriving at Karachi port can take considerably longer to reach their destinations in Afghanistan.

In the separate report on the Haimen service, Balkh officials said the railway connection could reduce transport costs. The governor’s spokesperson also reported that China’s ambassador, Yao Jing, said Afghanistan goods entering China would receive customs duty reductions of 70 to 80 percent.

Afghanistan has a limited railway network, with the supplied report estimating about 79 kilometres of operational track linking the Uzbek border with the area near Mazar-i-Sharif. A railway connection between Iran and Afghanistan through the Khaf-Herat route is also under development.

Chinese officials say the new freight route from Shandong could reduce shipping costs and facilitate trade between the province and Afghanistan. Its actual impact will depend on delivery times, freight charges and the volume of goods transported.