Firefighters and emergency personnel inspect the fire-damaged underground section of Bakhtar Market in Mazar-e-Sharif, with burned shopfronts and debris visible.

A fire at an underground commercial market in Mazar-e-Sharif has destroyed more than 200 shops, leaving traders facing heavy financial losses, local sources say.

The fire broke out on Friday in the southern section of Bakhtar Market, in the centre of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province, sources told Khaama Press on Saturday, October 31.

The sources said more than 200 shops were burned in the blaze. Some shopkeepers said they had lost their entire investments, although the full extent of the damage has not yet been established.

A short circuit in the market’s electrical wiring is believed to have caused the fire. However, authorities have not released a final determination of its cause.

Reports stated on Saturday that the fire broke out in the market’s underground section, south of the Ziarat Mubarak shrine and near Shadiya Gate. It reported that firefighters brought the blaze under control through a joint response involving Balkh provincial police.

No official figure for the financial losses or confirmed information about possible casualties was available in the reports reviewed. The number of affected shops and the value of destroyed goods also remain subject to an official assessment.

The fire has renewed concerns about safety arrangements in commercial markets. Fires linked to electrical faults have caused damage to markets in Afghanistan in the past.

In April 2022, a fire at a furniture and mobile-phone market in Mazar-e-Sharif caused losses estimated at one million afghanis, with local officials attributing the incident to an electrical short circuit. Authorities have yet to publish a detailed assessment of Friday’s fire at Bakhtar Market.