Fire at Russia’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex Kills Seven, Six Chinese Workers Missing

A fire at Russia’s Amur Gas Chemical Complex in the country’s Far East has killed seven workers, including six Chinese nationals, while nine Chinese workers remain missing, according to the company operating the facility and Russian media reports.

The Amur Gas Chemical Complex said the fire broke out on Tuesday and was brought under control by Wednesday. Emergency crews continued cooling operations at the site after the blaze was extinguished.

The company said 152 people received medical treatment following the incident, while 36 workers were hospitalized. Russian authorities also dispatched a specialized medical aircraft to transport some of the injured to hospitals for further treatment.

The facility is a joint petrochemical project between Russian company Sibur and China’s Sinopec. The complex was under construction and had been preparing to begin production but had not yet entered commercial operation.

According to the project’s plans, the complex is expected to produce 2.3 million metric tons of polyethylene and 400,000 metric tons of polypropylene annually once operational, making it one of Russia’s largest petrochemical facilities.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened an investigation into the fire as a possible violation of industrial safety regulations. Investigators are examining the cause of the blaze and whether safety failures contributed to the deaths and injuries.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims or provided further details about the missing workers. Chinese authorities had not publicly commented on the incident at the time of reporting.