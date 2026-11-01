The FBI has blamed North Korea for a cyberattack on cryptocurrency exchange Binance that resulted in the theft of approximately $6.3 billion in digital assets, while the exchange says it has replaced about 90% of the stolen funds.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday, October 31, that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from Binance on or around October 29. The agency identified the operation as the work of a North Korean-linked hacking group known as TraderTraitor.

In a cyber alert, the FBI said it had observed the attackers converting the stolen assets primarily into Ethereum, a move that could facilitate further laundering through decentralised finance platforms and instant cryptocurrency exchange services.

The FBI said it was working with the US Secret Service and the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation division to track the stolen funds. The agencies released a list of cryptocurrency wallet addresses associated with the operation and urged exchanges, blockchain operators and other virtual asset service providers to block transactions involving those addresses.

Binance said it had replaced approximately $6 billion of the $6.3 billion in stolen assets using its own funds, covering about 90% of the losses. The remaining amount involves less-liquid digital assets that may take longer to source, according to Reuters.

The exchange said it would cover the financial impact of the breach so customers would not suffer losses. Reuters reported that Binance had set aside about $6.34 billion to cover the shortfall, drawing on its corporate treasury and insurance-related funds. The company also said it would replenish its Secure Asset Fund for Users, which is designed to provide additional protection for customers.

Binance described the incident as a complex attack involving a compromised laptop and malware designed to erase evidence. Withdrawals, which had been suspended following the breach, were expected to resume on Sunday, Reuters reported.

The FBI’s announcement follows assessments by blockchain analytics firms TRM Labs and Chainalysis, which had also linked the theft to North Korean state-sponsored hackers. Yonhap News Agency reported that TRM Labs had previously estimated the stolen amount at around $6.36 billion.

North Korean hacking groups have repeatedly been accused by US authorities and cybersecurity researchers of targeting cryptocurrency exchanges and digital asset platforms. Washington has said such operations are a source of revenue for Pyongyang and help it evade international sanctions.

In a separate major incident in February 2025, North Korean-linked hackers were blamed for the theft of approximately $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency from Dubai-based exchange Bybit. The FBI also attributed that attack to North Korean actors, describing it as one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts on record.

The latest incident adds to concerns about the security of major cryptocurrency platforms and the use of digital assets to move and conceal funds across international networks.