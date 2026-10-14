Faryab Student Develops Anti-Sleep Glasses and Water-Saving System in Afghanistan

Reporter: Maryam Sediqi

In one corner of a guesthouse room, a few basic tools and second-hand components are arranged in place of a fully equipped workshop. Here, Adibullah spends his days building robots. A confident young man, he is trying to turn his knowledge into practical innovations through a series of inventions while continuing his university studies.

Adibullah Eshan-zada is an electrical engineering student at Kabul Polytechnic University. Originally from Andkhoy district in Faryab province, he has been involved in construction and fabrication for around eight years. Over the past four years, he has focused specifically on robotics and smart devices.

His first experiments date back to his school years, when he developed an interest in making simple, handmade devices. Gradually, that interest became a serious pursuit and an important part of his life.

Adibullah says his family has consistently supported his work, including by providing the financial resources he needs.

Alongside his university studies, he spends long hours building and testing his inventions, sometimes working five to six hours a day. However, the lack of a proper workshop, limited access to advanced equipment and difficulty obtaining essential components remain among his biggest challenges.

First Major Invention: Smart Glasses to Help Keep Drivers Alert

An increase in road accidents in Afghanistan prompted Adibullah to think more deeply about possible solutions. He says he wanted to develop a device that could help prevent accidents involving drivers travelling long distances, particularly at night.

“I always thought about building something for drivers on long journeys and night trips that could help prevent road accidents,” he says.

After considerable effort, he developed smart glasses designed to detect signs of drowsiness and warn drivers.

“The purpose of these glasses is not to prevent sleep directly, but to detect the early signs of drowsiness and alert the driver,” he explains.

The system monitors the driver’s eyes. If they remain closed for a specified period, it identifies this as a possible sign of drowsiness and activates an audible warning.

The prototype uses a compact electronic system, an eye-state sensor, a control circuit, an audio-alert system and a portable power source. Adibullah has tried to make the components as small, lightweight and energy-efficient as possible so they can be fitted into a pair of glasses.

He says the prototype has detected eye closure during testing and activated an audible warning when the condition continued. However, further testing under a wider range of real-world driving conditions is needed before the device can become a finished product.

His next goals are to improve detection accuracy, reduce the size of the system, lower its power consumption and refine the glasses’ design. Ultimately, he hopes to develop a practical product that could also be manufactured in Afghanistan.

Second Invention: Using Technology to Reduce Water Waste

Adibullah spent several months developing his second invention, a device designed to monitor water levels and help prevent waste.

“Water levels in our country are declining day by day. This problem pushed me to spend months working on this device,” he says. “I often saw water being wasted when storage tanks overflowed or water was used improperly. I wanted to build something that could help prevent the loss of this vital resource.”

To address the problem, he designed a system that continuously monitors the water level in storage tanks and detects changes.

If the level rises too high or falls too low, the system can identify the abnormal condition and issue an alert. According to Adibullah, the aim is to monitor the amount of water in a tank continuously and identify potential problems before they lead to further waste.

The device could be used in homes, schools, offices, residential buildings and other places that rely on water-storage tanks.

The smart glasses and water-monitoring device are not his only projects. Over the years, Adibullah has also worked on smart locks, intelligent door alarms, solar-powered helmets and smart glasses designed for people who are blind. These projects represent other stages of his ongoing efforts to develop practical inventions.

Adibullah hopes to take his work beyond the confines of the small room where he currently operates.

“I first want to bring these two projects, which I have worked on for months and even years, to completion. If funding and investment become available, I hope to move them into production,” he says.

A Workshop in the Corner of a Room

Behind his inventions lies a major obstacle: the lack of suitable facilities.

Adibullah does not have access to a properly equipped workshop. A small corner of a guesthouse room has become his workplace, where he designs projects, assembles components and tests devices using the limited equipment available to him.

The shortage of essential parts makes his work even more difficult. Some components are expensive because they are scarce, forcing him to rely at times on second-hand equipment or substitutes that may not perform as effectively as the original parts.

These difficulties have also delayed several of his other projects.

“My inventions and experience have not been lost, but I am waiting for the time when suitable facilities and the necessary financial support become available to build them,” he says.

Dreaming of Research Centres in Afghanistan

Despite these challenges, Adibullah has not abandoned his ambitions. His vision extends far beyond building a few devices in a small room.

“My biggest dream is to establish major research centres and specialised facilities in Afghanistan to promote innovation and invention,” he says. “These centres could support young innovators and create opportunities for international events and competitions at the regional level.”

He has a simple message for young people interested in innovation and invention: do not give up. Circumstances may not always develop as people hope, but he believes persistent effort can eventually help turn ambitions into reality.

He hopes Afghanistan’s innovation and robotics sectors will one day grow significantly, giving creative young people access to well-equipped workshops and research facilities instead of forcing them to work in small spaces with limited resources.

Between university responsibilities, inadequate facilities and financial constraints, Adibullah continues to build and experiment. He has neither a large workshop nor access to advanced equipment, but from one corner of a small room, he continues to work towards a much bigger vision for the future.