Residents take shelter inside Kyiv’s Holosiivska metro station during an overnight Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital/Getty Image.

Fake warnings of nuclear danger, radiation threats and street fighting were sent to mobile emergency alert applications in Ukraine and Russia, prompting authorities to investigate suspected cyberattacks and reassure the public.

NBC News reported Monday, November 2, that Ukraine’s emergency alert application was compromised late Sunday, with Russia’s emergencies ministry reporting a separate cyberattack on its own mobile alert system hours later. It remains unclear whether the two incidents were connected or who was responsible.

In Ukraine, users began receiving alarming messages at around 10:45 p.m. local time. The alerts warned people to stay indoors because of alleged radiation and chemical threats and street clashes. One message, written in Russian, claimed that the entire country was under a nuclear alert and referred to Russia’s nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile.

Ukraine’s Air Force said the country’s Air Alert application had likely been compromised by an enemy cyberattack. It rejected reports of a radiation threat and urged residents to remain calm.

The application’s developers confirmed that unauthorised parties had interfered with its operations, forcing a temporary suspension of the service. They later described the incident as a cyberattack and said they were gradually restoring the application while strengthening its security.

Ukrainian media reported that users across the country received the fake warnings. In the western Lviv region, some public sirens and loudspeaker systems also reportedly broadcast a radiation hazard signal.

Russia’s emergencies ministry said early Monday that its mobile application had suffered a “massive cyberattack” that resulted in false information being distributed to the public. The ministry later said the service had been restored and was operating normally.

Screenshots circulated by Russian media and regional authorities appeared to show warnings about nuclear warheads being launched towards Russia. Moscow did not identify those responsible, referring only to “malicious actors”.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said its national alert system was functioning normally on Monday. Authorities in both countries urged the public not to rely on the false messages.

The incidents came as a six-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson came to an end. The truce had enabled the evacuation of hundreds of residents from Oleshky, where conditions had raised concerns about a humanitarian crisis.

The ceasefire was brokered with the involvement of US First Lady Melania Trump and Pope Leo XIV. Melania Trump praised the cooperation between the two sides and expressed hope that the arrangement could provide a basis for lasting peace.

However, Ukraine’s Armed Forces accused Russia of using the pause to rotate troops and strengthen its positions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said both sides could have used the ceasefire to regroup.

The fake alerts added to security concerns as fears of renewed fighting grew following the end of the temporary truce.