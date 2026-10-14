Explosions Heard in Saudi Capital Riyadh, Residents Say

Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward Riyadh on Wednesday, shortly after air-raid warning alerts were activated in the capital and nearby Al-Kharj, the Saudi-led military coalition said.

Saudi Civil Defense said the national early-warning system issued alerts for Riyadh and Al-Kharj, southeast of the capital, warning residents of potential danger. Subsequent notifications said the threat had passed. Witnesses reported hearing several explosions in Riyadh, according to Anadolu Agency.

The coalition’s spokesperson, Major General Turki al-Maliki, said the missile had been intercepted and destroyed. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the latest incident or report casualties linked to that missile.

The latest alert followed an earlier interception in Riyadh in which falling debris from two cruise missiles injured four people and caused minor damage to 15 residential homes, Saudi authorities said. Separately, a missile attack on an administrative building at state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in Dhahran sparked a small fire, according to the Saudi Energy Ministry.

The incidents come amid a sharp escalation in fighting between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and the Iran-aligned Houthis. The group has launched repeated missile and drone attacks against Saudi territory in recent days, targeting airports and other infrastructure, while the Saudi-led coalition has carried out strikes against Houthi-held areas in Yemen.

The renewed attacks have heightened concerns about civilian safety, regional stability and the security of Saudi Arabia’s aviation and energy infrastructure. Authorities have not released a complete assessment of the damage from the latest wave of attacks.