Explosion in Badakhshan Injures Two Civilians

An explosion near the police headquarters in Faizabad, the capital of northeastern Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, injured two civilians on Wednesday morning, according to the officials.

The Taliban police command in Badakhshan said the blast was caused by explosives concealed inside a flowerpot and targeted a Toyota Corolla near Project Intersection. The police command said two civilians sustained minor injuries in the explosion.

Local sources, however, said the blast occurred in an area where workers usually gather in the morning. They said Taliban forces fired into the air after the explosion to disperse people and prevent residents from approaching the scene.

The Taliban police command said four suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident. Local sources separately claimed that Taliban forces had detained more than 40 people following the explosion.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s explosion, and the police command has not released further details about the suspects or a possible motive. The reported casualties and the extent of the arrests could not be independently verified.