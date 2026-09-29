Explosion Damages Security Post in Herat, Officials Say

The security command in Herat has confirmed that an explosion occurred at one of the security booths in the western Afghanistan city, without immediately providing details about casualties or the cause of the blast.

Syed Masoud Hosseini, spokesman for the Taliban police command in Herat, said an initial investigation found that the incident occurred unintentionally in connection with ammunition present at the security booth. He said the blast damaged the post but did not injure civilians.

Hosseini did not disclose the exact time or location of the explosion or provide information on possible Taliban casualties.

The confirmation followed earlier reports of an explosion at a Taliban security post in the eighth police district of Herat city. Those reports said at least five people may have been injured, but the Taliban has not confirmed the figure.

The incident comes as security-related explosions and other armed incidents continue to be reported in western Afghanistan. The European Union Agency for Asylum has documented explosion and remote-violence incidents in Herat among other Afghanistan provinces, although those figures cover an earlier reporting period and do not relate specifically to this blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Herat explosion, and there is no indication in the available reporting that the blast was a deliberate attack. Further details are expected if the Taliban releases additional findings from its investigation.