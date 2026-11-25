Police escort Buddhist abbot Myawaddy Mingyi Sayadaw, a long-time critic of the military, at a court compound in Mandalay on February 3, 2021, after the military coup. (Photo by AFP)

On October 13, a court in Quanzhou, in China’s Fujian province, sentenced Wei Huairen to death. Wei was a former militia commander in Myanmar’s Kokang region, which lies along the Chinese border in northern Shan State. His syndicate ran several large compounds in the border town of Laukkaing and lured thousands of Chinese citizens there with promises of high wages. Two of his associates also received death sentences. Three others got life in prison, and 55 more were jailed.

The verdict follows the execution of 11 members of the Ming family in January and four leaders of the Bai family in February. Chinese state media present these cases as proof that Beijing’s law reaches across its southern border. They are better read as proof of something else. China has become very good at punishing the people who run the scam economy. It has been far less successful at stopping the flow of its own citizens who work in it. Until Beijing treats that flow, rather than the kingpins, as the core problem, its crackdown will produce headlines instead of results.

Kokang’s compounds ran largely on Chinese nationals smuggled across a border that China has long struggled to control. Yunnan province alone shares nearly 2,000 kilometers of frontier with Myanmar. Even when China sealed that border during the COVID-19 pandemic, the traffic continued. In 2020, Yunnan prosecutors reported detaining 5,665 people for crossing illegally, 2.6 times the number from the year before.

Not everyone who crossed was a victim. Many had money problems at home and went to Muse, Kokang, Mongla and Wa State in northern Myanmar looking for work in phone and online fraud. By 2023, residents of Muse estimated that about 300 Chinese-run scam groups operated in the town, employing around 10,000 people. Others were tricked by fake job offers or kidnapped, then locked up, beaten and forced to cheat people back home in China.

When the northern routes became harder to use, the pipeline moved south. Traffickers began flying recruits to Bangkok and driving them to Myawaddy, on the Thai-Myanmar border. Chinese actor Wang Xing is one example. He arrived in Bangkok in January 2025 and was taken to Myawaddy. According to China’s Ministry of Public Security, he was then sold to several fraud operations before he was freed and brought back to China.

Myanmar’s civil war gave this trade room to grow, because the compounds sat in enclaves run by militias allied with the military. In late 2023, after guards in Laukkaing reportedly shot Chinese workers trying to escape, China quietly backed a rebel offensive that captured the town in January 2024. Over the same months, under Chinese pressure, Myanmar’s military government handed the crime bosses to Chinese police.

The response since then has been impressive in scale. Myanmar’s junta says it deported more than 53,000 Chinese nationals between October 2023 and January 2025. Chinese state media says China and Myanmar have caught more than 57,000 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecom fraud. A joint operation with Myanmar and Thailand returned more than 7,600 Chinese suspects from the Myawaddy area by the end of 2025. In late 2025, Beijing also secured the extradition from Thailand of She Zhijiang, the businessman accused of running the “Asia Pacific New City” scam hub near Myawaddy. It also led a six-nation ministerial meeting on fraud.

Yet the pipeline keeps refilling. In a raid reported in July 2026, junta forces detained 777 suspects at Kyauk Khat, near Myawaddy. Of them, 631 were Chinese. In June 2026, a Thai-based rights group estimated that about 1,600 Chinese nationals were among more than 5,300 people still trapped in scam centers near the Thai border. Since 2022, nearly five dozen new scam sites have reportedly appeared across Karen and Shan states. The crackdown has removed the bosses, but not the steady supply of workers they relied on.

China’s South Asian neighbors should take note, because the same networks already operate in their region. India has brought home about 1,500 citizens freed from Myanmar’s scam centers since March 2025. Chinese operators have also set up inside South Asia. In January 2025, India’s financial crimes agency, the Enforcement Directorate, filed charges against seven Chinese nationals accused of running predatory loan apps through Indian front directors. As far back as 2019, Nepali police detained 122 Chinese nationals in a single cyber-fraud raid in Kathmandu. In July 2025, Pakistani police arrested 149 people, including 48 Chinese, at a scam call center in Faisalabad.

Afghanistan shows another side of the problem. Taliban authorities have arrested Chinese nationals accused of smuggling lithium-bearing rock and gold out of the country. What began as the smuggling of Chinese citizens into Myanmar is now part of a wider pattern of Chinese criminal networks reaching into South Asia.

Death sentences in Fujian will not close this pipeline. To do that, China must stop recruitment at home. That means watching the job ads and chat groups that lure young Chinese abroad, following the money that flows back, and punishing the middlemen who send recruits to Yunnan’s border and Bangkok’s airports. Wang Xiaohong, China’s minister of public security, has already promised to target the people, phone cards and networks behind the scams. China should keep that promise. It should also share intelligence with neighboring countries whose citizens are trapped in the same compounds. Success should not be measured by bosses executed or rescue flights landed. It should be measured by how many fewer people leave. By that measure, China has not succeeded yet.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Khaama Press.