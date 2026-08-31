European Parliament to Hold Emergency Hearing on Afghan Refugee Deportations

The European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights is set to hold a hearing on Thursday to examine the deportation of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers from European Union member states, as concerns grow over cooperation between some European governments and the Taliban.

The hearing comes days after a three-member Taliban delegation arrived in Germany for talks aimed at accelerating the deportation of Afghan nationals to Kabul. German officials have confirmed the delegation’s presence, saying it is working on the technical arrangements needed for future deportation flights.

The meeting in Brussels is expected to focus on the legality and human rights implications of returning Afghan asylum seekers to a country where the Taliban remain in power. Human rights groups have warned that deportations could expose returnees; particularly women, girls, journalists, former government employees, activists and other vulnerable groups to persecution, arbitrary detention or retaliation.

The debate follows Germany’s recent deportation of 30 Afghan nationals on a charter flight from Leipzig to Kabul, the latest move under Berlin’s tougher migration policy. German authorities have said the deportations primarily target individuals convicted of serious crimes or considered security threats.

The hearing also comes amid growing criticism from international human rights organizations over European engagement with the Taliban on migration issues. Critics argue that cooperation on deportations risks legitimizing the Taliban without meaningful improvements in human rights conditions inside Afghanistan.

The United Nations has repeatedly urged all countries to immediately halt the deportation of Afghan nationals, warning that people returned to Afghanistan face serious risks, including persecution, retaliation, arbitrary detention and other human rights abuses under Taliban rule.