EU to Disburse €3.3 Billion to Ukraine for Missiles and Drones, von der Leyen Says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union will disburse €3.3 billion to Ukraine for the procurement of missiles and drones, reaffirming the bloc’s commitment to strengthening Kyiv’s defenses as Russia continues missile and drone attacks across the country.

Von der Leyen announced the funding after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying the payment will support Ukraine’s urgent defense needs amid continued Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure and military targets. She described the move as part of the EU’s broader effort to reinforce Ukraine’s air defense and battlefield capabilities.

The €3.3 billion package is specifically earmarked for missiles and drones and will be transferred through the EU’s SAFE defense financing mechanism, which was created to accelerate joint European defense procurement and military assistance for Ukraine. Zelenskyy called the conversation “very productive,” saying the two leaders discussed critical steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense resilience and financing, although he did not specifically mention the new disbursement.

Von der Leyen also said the European Union is prepared to use the remaining resources under the SAFE program to launch new joint defense projects with Ukrainian companies. She highlighted plans to deepen cooperation on a European air and missile defense system involving Ukraine, reflecting the country’s growing role in Europe’s defense industrial base.

The announcement follows a separate €6.1 billion defense package approved by the European Commission earlier this month to help Ukraine purchase air defense systems, Patriot interceptors, missiles, ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment and radar systems. The Commission said that package increased the total EU defense support approved for Ukraine in 2026 to approximately €28.3 billion, though the funding is being released in several installments rather than as a single payment.

European officials have increasingly focused on strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses as Russia expands its campaign of missile and drone attacks against cities, energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Germany has also pledged additional Patriot interceptor missiles from its own stockpiles, warning that Russian aerial attacks are expected to intensify during the winter months.

Beyond direct military assistance, the European Union has approved a €90 billion loan program for Ukraine covering 2026 and 2027, with around €60 billion allocated for defense procurement and €30 billion designated for budgetary support and economic stability. EU institutions and member states have provided tens of billions of euros in military, humanitarian and financial assistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The latest funding package comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues into its fifth year, with European leaders arguing that sustained military support remains essential to Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and protect its population from continued Russian attacks.