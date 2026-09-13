EU, FAO Launch €5 Million Programme to Strengthen Climate-Resilient Agriculture in Afghanistan

The European Union (EU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have launched a €5 million initiative aimed at strengthening Afghanistan’s agrifood sector, improving climate resilience and helping vulnerable farmers and rural businesses recover from years of economic and environmental shocks.

The project, announced in Kabul on September 13, will support Afghan farmers, women-led enterprises, returnees, internally displaced people and host communities in districts facing severe food insecurity, climate risks and limited economic opportunities. The program marks one of the EU’s latest development investments in Afghanistan as international donors seek to shift from emergency humanitarian aid toward longer-term economic recovery.

The initiative will establish four one-stop agricultural service hubs that will connect farmers and rural entrepreneurs with technical advice, climate information, financial opportunities, agribusinesses and domestic markets. FAO said the centers will provide access to agricultural extension services, improved farming technologies and early-warning climate data to help farmers make production and marketing decisions amid changing weather conditions.

The program also includes the restoration of 2,000 hectares of degraded forests and rangelands and support for 250 community- and women-led nurseries to improve environmental protection while creating new sources of rural income. FAO said the restoration work is intended to reduce land degradation, improve water retention and strengthen communities’ ability to cope with drought and other climate-related disasters.

A major component of the project focuses on expanding Afghanistan’s agribusiness sector through matching grants and tailored technical assistance for environmentally sustainable businesses. Participating enterprises will invest their own resources alongside EU funding to expand food processing, improve services, purchase products from local farmers and create rural employment opportunities.

Nicola Bellomo, the European Union’s Chargé d’Affaires for Afghanistan, said the program reflects the bloc’s continued commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s food security and economic development despite the country’s ongoing challenges.

“Afghanistan’s agricultural potential remains undervalued and constrained by the country’s extreme climate vulnerability,” Bellomo said. He added that the EU aims to strengthen agricultural extension services, encourage investment in agribusinesses and promote nature-based solutions that improve resilience against climate shocks.

Richard Trenchard, FAO Representative in Afghanistan, said Afghan agrifood businesses have demonstrated the potential to grow even under difficult conditions and emphasized the importance of connecting farmers with markets and services rather than relying solely on humanitarian assistance.

“When farmers can produce with confidence, businesses can grow and products can reach markets, agriculture becomes a powerful engine for recovery and resilience,” Trenchard said.

International development efforts face major challenges

The launch comes as Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, with millions of people experiencing food insecurity following years of drought, conflict and economic decline. Agriculture remains the country’s largest source of employment, supporting the livelihoods of the majority of rural households.

International agencies have increasingly warned that climate change is intensifying droughts, floods and land degradation across Afghanistan, threatening crop production and rural incomes. The EU and FAO say the new initiative is designed to improve communities’ ability to adapt to these long-term environmental pressures while creating more sustainable economic opportunities.

Restrictions on women remain a major obstacle

The new program also highlights women and youth as priority beneficiaries, but its implementation comes amid continuing restrictions imposed by the Taliban on women’s participation in public life and employment.

The EU has repeatedly stated that meaningful economic development in Afghanistan depends on women’s participation in education, agriculture and the private sector. Humanitarian agencies have also warned that restrictions on female aid workers and professionals continue to limit the delivery of development and humanitarian programs in parts of the country.

While the Taliban have called for greater economic engagement with the international community, most Western governments continue to link broader development cooperation with progress on human rights, particularly women’s rights and inclusive governance.