Five European Union countries are preparing to establish a deportation hub in Rwanda for rejected asylum seekers, marking a major expansion of Europe’s efforts to curb irregular migration and increase removals.

Reuters reported on Monday, November 16, that Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands were expected to announce the agreement in Vienna, citing two sources familiar with the plans. The initiative would allow the countries to transfer migrants who have exhausted all legal avenues to remain in the European Union to facilities outside the bloc.

The agreement follows months of negotiations among the five governments, which announced in September that they were working towards establishing so-called return hubs in a non-EU country. Rwanda has emerged as the proposed destination despite concerns from human rights organisations about its record on civil liberties and political freedoms.

The proposed arrangement is part of a broader European effort to accelerate deportations as governments face growing domestic pressure to demonstrate tighter control over migration. With elections approaching in several EU countries, migration has become an increasingly prominent political issue.

The plan differs from Britain’s previous Rwanda deportation scheme, which was designed to transfer asylum seekers whose applications were still being processed. The proposed EU arrangement would apply to people whose asylum claims or other legal grounds for remaining in the bloc have been exhausted.

The initiative follows the EU Council’s approval of new migration return rules on October 1, allowing member states to establish return hubs in non-EU countries through agreements with host governments. The regulation requires such arrangements to respect international human rights standards, including protection against returning people to countries where they could face persecution or serious harm.

European governments supporting the initiative argue that the possibility of deportation to a third country could discourage people from attempting dangerous journeys to Europe. They say the prospect of spending thousands of euros on smuggling networks only to be transferred elsewhere could deter irregular migration.

However, migration researchers question whether tougher enforcement measures can significantly reduce migration over the long term. Roberto Forin of the Mixed Migration Centre said stricter controls often change the routes people take rather than stop them from travelling, potentially forcing migrants to rely on more expensive smuggling networks.

Human rights concerns and Rwanda’s role

The proposal has drawn criticism from refugee and human rights organisations, which question whether transferring migrants to a country with which they have no personal connection could expose them to abuse or leave them without effective legal protection.

Céline Mias, the European Union director at the Danish Refugee Council, questioned who would be held responsible if migrants’ rights were violated after their transfer and what legal remedies would be available to them.

The Council of Europe warned in July that return hubs posed considerable human rights risks. Amnesty International also cautioned in September that such facilities could expose migrants to arbitrary detention, torture, mistreatment and forced returns to countries where they could face danger.

Rwanda has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for migrants removed from Western countries. However, President Paul Kagame’s government has faced international criticism over restrictions on political opposition, freedom of expression and alleged abuses against critics.

Freedom House classifies Rwanda as “Not Free”, citing surveillance, intimidation, arbitrary detention and restrictions on political dissent.

The proposed European arrangement follows previous attempts by Western governments to use Rwanda for migrant deportations. The United States began transferring migrants to Rwanda last year under an agreement allowing the country to receive up to 250 people.

Britain, meanwhile, abandoned its own deportation arrangement with Rwanda after the UK’s Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the scheme was unlawful because of the risk that asylum seekers could be sent back to countries where they faced persecution.

Facilities originally prepared for Britain’s abandoned programme, including accommodation in Rwanda, could potentially be repurposed for migrants transferred from European countries.

The five European governments have maintained that their proposed arrangements would comply with EU and international law. However, questions over legal responsibility, migrants’ rights and the practical effectiveness of deportation hubs are expected to remain central to the debate as negotiations move forward.