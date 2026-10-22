EU-funded health and water assistance in Afghanistan

The European Union has allocated €12 million to provide healthcare, nutrition and water services to more than 347,000 people in southern and southwestern Afghanistan through a programme running until May 2027.

The assistance will be delivered by international humanitarian organisation INTERSOS in cooperation with Solidarités International and Médecins du Monde. The programme covers 28 districts across Kandahar, Zabul, Uruzgan, Helmand, Farah and Nimroz provinces.

The project runs from June 1, 2026, to May 31, 2027. It is also expected to indirectly benefit nearly 1.27 million additional people through the services and support provided to affected communities.

Under the programme, 39,175 people are expected to receive emergency assistance in response to disease outbreaks, climate-related disasters and displacement. The initiative aims to prevent avoidable illness and deaths while helping communities affected by crises better respond to emergencies.

Children under five, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with disabilities and families living in remote and underserved areas are among the groups facing barriers to essential services. The programme seeks to improve access to basic healthcare, nutrition support and water services for these communities.

The funding comes as Afghanistan continues to face extensive humanitarian needs. The European Commission’s humanitarian aid department estimates that 21.9 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance in 2026. It also reports that millions of people lack reliable access to safe water, adequate food and healthcare.

The EU says its humanitarian assistance is channelled through international organisations and non-governmental partners to reach vulnerable communities. Its broader response in Afghanistan focuses on life-saving assistance, access to essential services and strengthening communities’ ability to withstand crises.

The €12 million programme is intended to address immediate health, nutrition and water needs in six southern and southwestern provinces, while providing emergency support when disease outbreaks, natural hazards or displacement place additional pressure on local communities.