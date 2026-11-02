Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during an official meeting, representing discussions on defence, technology and economic cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in South Korea on Monday for a state visit focused on strengthening economic, defence and technological ties between the two countries.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul on Tuesday, November 3, for talks on bilateral cooperation and regional and global developments, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

The visit, running from November 2 to 4, is Erdogan’s first trip to South Korea since 2018. Several agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral relations are also expected to be signed.

In an interview with South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency ahead of the visit, Erdogan identified defence, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics and nuclear energy as key areas for expanded cooperation. He also called on South Korean companies to increase investment in Turkey and pursue joint production and technology projects.

Erdogan said South Korea could become a partner in Turkey’s planned Sinop nuclear power plant on the Black Sea coast. Ankara has been studying the project’s technical and economic requirements with South Korea’s state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation, although no final decision has been made.

The two countries are also seeking to increase bilateral trade to $15 billion. Erdogan said greater investment and a more balanced trade relationship would be important to achieving that target.

The visit comes ahead of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Turkey and South Korea in 2027. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1957 and have maintained a strategic partnership since 2012.