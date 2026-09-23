Erdogan Says U.N. Can No Longer Fulfil Its Mission of Preserving Global Peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the United Nations has become incapable of fulfilling its founding mission of preserving international peace and security, calling for sweeping reforms to the organization during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking before world leaders in New York, Erdogan said the U.N., established 81 years ago to maintain global peace, has “become unable to fulfil this mission” and argued that the international system has failed to respond effectively to wars and humanitarian crises across the world.

Erdogan said the past 12 months had become one of the bloodiest periods in the last three decades, citing more than 60 ongoing conflicts stretching from Gaza and Ukraine to Myanmar, Darfur, Iran and Lebanon. He argued that people living in conflict zones who placed their hopes in the United Nations had been “deeply disappointed” by the organization’s inability to prevent violence.

The Turkish president renewed his long-standing call for reform of the U.N. Security Council, saying it is neither fair nor credible that the will of more than 190 member states can be determined by the five permanent members with veto power. Repeating his signature slogan, Erdogan said, “The world is bigger than five.”

A major focus of Erdogan’s speech was the war in Gaza. He said the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank had “deeply offended the conscience of humanity” and urged countries that have not recognized a Palestinian state to reconsider their position. He also called on the international community to increase pressure on Israel to end the war.

Erdogan also criticized what he described as the international community’s failure to protect Palestinian civilians, noting that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had been unable to attend the U.N. General Assembly for a second consecutive year. He described Abbas’s absence as another example of injustice faced by Palestinians.

Turkey has been one of Israel’s most outspoken critics during the Gaza conflict and has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, an allegation Israel has rejected. Ankara has consistently urged international institutions to take stronger action against Israel over the war in Gaza.

Beyond Gaza, Erdogan said international law must be applied equally to powerful and weaker states, warning that a global system based on selective accountability and impunity would continue to lose credibility. He said Turkey would continue supporting efforts to restore trust in multilateral institutions and strengthen the United Nations’ ability to fulfil its mandate.

Erdogan’s remarks came during the opening debate of the U.N. General Assembly, where reform of the Security Council, the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, and broader questions about the effectiveness of the U.N. have emerged as central themes of this year’s gathering of world leaders.