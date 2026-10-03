Erdogan Says Türkiye Is Carrying Out ‘Complete Revolution’ in Defense Industry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during an AKP parliamentary group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara on February 11, 2025. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is undergoing what he called a “complete revolution” in its defense industry, pledging to expand the country’s capabilities and strengthen its position in the global defense market.

Speaking at TEKNOFEST Southeast in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye would build on its recent achievements in defense production and continue developing advanced platforms and technologies.

Erdogan also said Türkiye would help meet the defense needs of friendly countries when requested, arguing that stronger allies would also strengthen Türkiye.

“When they ask, we also meet the defense needs of our friends. We believe that the stronger our friends are, the stronger we will be,” Erdogan said, according to Anadolu.

He said Türkiye would seek to strengthen its defense industry through new records and the development of advanced platforms with greater competitiveness and added value.

Türkiye has increasingly presented its domestic defense industry as a strategic sector, with Turkish companies expanding their production and exports of drones, naval systems, aircraft and other military technologies. Earlier statements by Erdogan highlighted growth in defense exports and Türkiye’s expanding capabilities in unmanned systems, electronic warfare and naval technology.

The country has also sought to expand defense-industrial cooperation with NATO allies and other partners. At a NATO summit hosted in Ankara earlier this year, defense spending, weapons production and strengthening allied defense-industrial capacity were among the major issues discussed.

Erdogan’s latest comments underline Ankara’s continued effort to expand domestic defense production while positioning Türkiye as a supplier and strategic partner for friendly countries.