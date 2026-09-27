Tennessee to Execute First Female Death Row Inmate in More Than 200 Years

Tennessee is set to execute Krista Pike, a 50-year-old woman convicted of a brutal 1995 murder, making her the first woman executed in the U.S. state in more than 200 years if the sentence is carried out as scheduled on Wednesday.

Pike was sentenced to death for the murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville in January 1995. Prosecutors said Pike and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, tortured and killed Slemmer after the three met at a Job Corps vocational training center for young people with behavioral and social challenges.

According to court records, Slemmer was lured to a secluded area, beaten, stabbed, and tortured over several hours before she was killed. Investigators said the attackers carved a pentagram, a five-pointed star associated with satanic symbolism, into the victim’s chest, making the case one of Tennessee’s most notorious murder investigations.

The crime drew nationwide attention because of its extreme violence and Pike’s age. She was 18 years old at the time of the killing and became the youngest woman in the United States sentenced to death in the modern era.

After more than three decades of appeals in state and federal courts, Tennessee officials have scheduled Pike’s execution by lethal injection. Her lawyers have filed multiple last-minute appeals, arguing that her troubled childhood, mental health history, and alleged procedural errors should prevent the execution, but courts have largely rejected those claims.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has said the execution will be carried out under the state’s lethal injection protocol unless a court grants a final stay or the governor intervenes. Tennessee resumed executions after revising its execution procedures following previous legal challenges over the state’s lethal injection protocol.

Pike’s former boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, was also convicted of Slemmer’s murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. A third participant in the crime received a separate prison sentence after cooperating with investigators.

The execution would mark a historic milestone in Tennessee, where no woman has been executed since the early 19th century. The last known female execution in the state took place in 1820, when Black servant Eliza Woods was hanged after being convicted of murder.

Women remain a small minority on death row across the United States. Since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, only 18 women have been executed nationwide, compared with more than 1,600 men, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Pike’s case has reignited debate over capital punishment in the United States, with supporters arguing the severity of the crime justifies the death sentence, while opponents continue to question the use of the death penalty, particularly in cases involving defendants with documented histories of trauma and mental illness.