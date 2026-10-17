Elon Musk remains the world’s richest person, with an estimated net worth of $908.5 billion, according to Forbes. The ranking comes a day after he unveiled a long-delayed Tesla Roadster that briefly took to the air using thrusters developed with SpaceX.

Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires ranking, last updated at 5:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, October 16, places Amazon founder Jeff Bezos second with $369.8 billion. Google co-founder Larry Page is third with $279.3 billion.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin ranks fourth with $257.1 billion, and Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is fifth with $243.3 billion.

Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell is sixth with $237 billion. He is followed by Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang at $185.6 billion, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at $167.2 billion and former Microsoft chief executive Steve Ballmer at $163.5 billion.

Investor Warren Buffett rounds out the top 10 with $151.1 billion.

Friday was a down day for most of the top tier. According to Forbes, Musk’s fortune fell by $16.3 billion, the largest one-day drop on the list. Zuckerberg lost $9.3 billion, Dell $9 billion and Ellison $7.1 billion. Buffett was one of the few top-10 names to gain, adding $1.6 billion.

Musk unveiled the second-generation Roadster on Thursday night, October 15, at a SpaceX rocket test site in McGregor, Texas, near Waco. Tesla first showed the car as a concept in 2017 and originally promised it for 2020.

In the livestreamed demonstration, the white two-seater used a fan-based suction system to drive upside down along a curved ramp. It then fired cold-gas thrusters developed with SpaceX to launch off the end, flip in midair and land on its wheels. Later in the event, it used the thrusters to jump over a truck and other vehicles.

“Turns out the future does have flying cars,” Musk told the crowd, according to Fox Business. He said Tesla plans to begin production in 2028.

The flying version will not be widely available. Tesla’s website says the “Rocket” model with the full flight system will be offered by invitation only and is not approved for public road use, CBS News reported. Buyers can reserve a non-flying version with a $5,000 deposit.

Analysts praised the engineering but doubted the business case.

Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, called the event an “engineering flex” in a post on X. He said it had no commercial value beyond embarrassing traditional carmakers.

Wall Street analyst Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives said in a research note that the Roadster would not move Tesla’s sales volume or revenue and should not be treated as a growth driver, CBS News reported. Ives added that the car showed how closely Tesla and SpaceX work together, and that it strengthened the case for the two companies eventually operating as one engineering platform.

Tesla shares rose in early trading on Friday before paring gains, Yahoo Finance reported. Analysts say the company’s third-quarter results, due in the coming days, matter more to investors than the Roadster.

It is also unclear which U.S. agency would oversee a car that can leave the ground, according to CBS News. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the manufacturer must ensure the vehicle meets federal motor vehicle safety standards. The Federal Aviation Administration told CBS News the Roadster does not meet its definition of an aircraft.

A senior Department of Transportation official told CBS News he doubted the vehicle could actually take off.

Forbes calculates billionaire wealth using stakes in public companies, private-company valuations and other assets. Public holdings are updated throughout the trading day. The figures are estimates that move with the markets and do not represent cash on hand.