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American billionaire Elon Musk has described the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan as “very concerning,” drawing renewed attention to restrictions imposed under the current administration.

Musk made the remark on Saturday, November 28, in a post on X, responding to a Daily Mail report detailing restrictions on women’s identities, healthcare access and legal protections in Afghanistan.

The report highlighted a directive in the northern province of Balkh instructing healthcare workers and public employees not to use women’s names in official documents, medical records and prescriptions. Instead, women are reportedly required to be identified by the term “Bibi”, meaning grandmother or an elderly woman.

The directive was first documented in a joint investigation by the Afghan media outlet Zan Times and Britain’s The Guardian. The investigation, also reported by Spain’s El País, found that the instruction applied to hospitals, clinics and other public institutions in Balkh.

Afghan women’s rights activist Lalah Osmany told El País that women are also sometimes referred to using degrading terms such as “goat” and “cow”, while official documents may identify them only through their relationships with male relatives, such as someone’s wife or daughter.

Osmany described the practice as a systematic process of stripping women of their identity. Other activists have warned that a restriction initially reported in Balkh could spread to other parts of the country.

The Daily Mail report also raised concerns about provisions in the Taliban’s recently introduced criminal code concerning domestic violence, arguing that the provisions offer inadequate protection to women facing abuse.

The reported provisions make criminal liability for husbands conditional on the severity of injuries and the ability of women to establish their cases before a court. UN Women has separately warned that the legal framework leaves women with limited protection against domestic violence and reinforces unequal treatment under the law.

The concerns come amid wider restrictions on women’s rights since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Girls have been barred from secondary education and women from universities, while restrictions on employment, movement and participation in public life have further limited their opportunities.

According to UNICEF, more than 2.6 million girls have been denied secondary education since 2021, making Afghanistan the only country where girls and women are effectively excluded from education beyond the primary level.

UN Women has also reported that the Taliban have introduced more than 100 decrees and restrictions affecting women and girls, including their access to education, healthcare, employment, justice and freedom of movement.

Musk’s comments have added to international attention surrounding the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan, although he did not announce any specific action in response to the reported restrictions.