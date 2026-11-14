Gadi Eisenkot has been tasked to form a government in Israel/Photo[AFP]

Israeli prime ministerial hopeful Gadi Eisenkot has accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of fuelling a ‘racist and violent’ campaign against Palestinian citizens of Israel, warning that attempts to marginalise the Arab minority threaten the country’s democratic principles.

Al Jazeera reported on Friday, November 13, 2026, that Eisenkot made the accusations in a statement posted on X, criticising Netanyahu and his allies for allegedly targeting Arab citizens for political purposes during the recent election campaign.

Eisenkot said Arab citizens account for approximately 21 percent of Israel’s population and had faced a campaign aimed at undermining their legitimacy since the election campaign began.

“The attempt to marginalise them and smear them as a group is an anti-state act,” Eisenkot wrote, adding that Israel’s prime minister represents all citizens, including those who did not vote for him.

He also said political disagreements with Arab parties did not justify collectively blaming or discrediting the communities they represent.

The dispute follows Israel’s October 27 parliamentary elections, which produced a political deadlock and left neither major political bloc with enough seats to form a government independently.

Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious alliance secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while Eisenkot’s four-party opposition alliance won 48. Arab-led parties secured a record 19 seats, potentially giving them a decisive role in coalition negotiations. A minimum of 61 seats is required to form a arliamentary majority.

Netanyahu repeatedly alleged electoral fraud involving Arab-majority parties and questioned their political positions over Hamas. However, Israel’s election authorities said there was no evidence of systematic interference affecting the election results.

Netanyahu and his allies have also criticised Arab-led parties for refusing to describe Hamas as a terrorist organisation following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Leaders of the Arab parties have nevertheless condemned the Hamas-led assault, according to Al Jazeera.

The election results have complicated efforts to form a new government. Although Arab-led parties have endorsed Eisenkot, he has ruled out establishing a government with their direct participation. Securing their support would give his alliance a potential 67-seat majority, while negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism could offer another route to the required 61 seats.

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming the next government after consultations with political parties. Reuters reported on November 10 that Eisenkot faced a difficult coalition-building process, with Netanyahu’s bloc retaining the largest parliamentary grouping despite falling short of a majority.

Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief who led the armed forces from 2015 to 2019, has said he intends to pursue the formation of an emergency government and complete the process as quickly as possible.