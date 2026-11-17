Archival footage from the National Archives follows Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 11-nation tour of December 1959, including his six-hour stop in Kabul.

The film above, Peace and Friendship in Freedom: Nation Tour, follows U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s 11-nation goodwill tour of December 1959. Among its stops is Kabul, where Eisenhower became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Afghanistan.

He landed at Bagram Airport on December 9, 1959, and drove to Kabul with King Mohammad Zahir Shah. The visit lasted about six hours.

At Chilstoon Palace, the royal residence, Eisenhower met the King, Prime Minister Mohammad Daoud Khan and Foreign Minister Mohammad Naim. State Department records show they discussed Afghanistan’s neutrality, its tense relations with Pakistan and the Helmand River water dispute with Iran. Eisenhower said he supported Afghan neutrality but warned it was hard to sustain beside a strong, aggressive neighbor. On Pakistan, he urged talks, saying he was “not a mediator” but would do what he could.

A joint statement issued in Kabul recorded Afghanistan’s “policy of independence and neutrality” and Eisenhower’s pledge of continued U.S. help for the country’s economic and social development. It announced no treaty, new agreement or aid figure.

The tour ran from December 4 to 22 and also took Eisenhower to Italy, Turkey, Pakistan, India, Iran, Greece, Tunisia, France, Spain and Morocco.

The 39-minute color film was produced by the U.S. Information Agency, and its narration reflects Washington’s view of the journey. It is preserved by the National Archives at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and is in the public domain.

Archival source: U.S. National Archives, NAID 364672880 (Local ID: EL-MP16-136). Public domain.