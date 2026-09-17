Economic Crisis in Iran Pushes More Afghans to Return Home Despite Restrictions: Reuters

A deepening economic crisis in Iran is forcing growing numbers of Afghan migrants to return to Afghanistan, even as many face severe restrictions under Taliban rule, particularly women and girls, according to a Reuters report.

Reuters reported that thousands of Afghans have left Iran in recent months as soaring inflation, a collapsing currency and shrinking job opportunities have made it increasingly difficult for migrants to remain in the country. The report says economic hardship is now becoming a major driver of returns alongside deportations.

The report comes as Iran faces mounting economic pressure following tighter U.S. sanctions and disruptions to its oil exports. According to Iran’s Statistical Center, consumer prices have risen sharply over the past year, while the country’s economic slowdown has reduced employment opportunities for both Iranian citizens and Afghan migrants.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said only 29 percent of Afghans who recently returned from Iran reported having any savings when they crossed back into Afghanistan, highlighting the growing vulnerability of returnees.

International agencies estimate that more than two million Afghans have left Iran over the past two years through a combination of forced deportations and voluntary returns. Reuters noted that recent return movements increasingly include women and entire families, not only single men expelled by Iranian authorities.

The worsening situation in Iran has coincided with an intensified campaign against undocumented Afghan migrants. Iranian authorities have accelerated deportations while also tightening residency and employment rules, leaving many Afghans without legal status or a stable source of income.

For many returnees, however, going back to Afghanistan means returning to a country still struggling with widespread poverty, humanitarian need and restrictions imposed by the Taliban.

Women and girls face some of the harshest consequences after returning. Since regaining power in 2021, the Taliban have barred girls from secondary schools and universities, restricted women from most forms of employment, and imposed sweeping limits on their participation in public life.

Humanitarian organizations warn that many returning families arrive with few financial resources and limited access to housing, healthcare or livelihoods, increasing the risk of renewed displacement and dependence on humanitarian assistance.

The IOM and other UN agencies have repeatedly called for greater international support for Afghan returnees, warning that Afghanistan’s fragile economy is struggling to absorb hundreds of thousands of people returning from neighboring countries.