Ebola Cases in DR Congo Rise Above 7,000 as Outbreak Spreads to New Province

The number of confirmed Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 7,022, with the outbreak spreading to a new province in the country’s northwest, health authorities said, marking the largest Ebola epidemic in Congo’s history.

According to Reuters, the death toll has climbed to 3,398, while the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus has now been confirmed in seven provinces across the country. The epidemic has surpassed the scale of Congo’s deadly 2018–2020 Ebola outbreak.

Health officials confirmed the first Ebola case in South Ubangi Province, a region located hundreds of kilometers from the main outbreak zone in eastern Congo. The detection has raised concerns that the virus is spreading through population movement and could become more difficult to contain.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Congolese health authorities have expanded surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing and vaccination efforts in affected areas. Emergency response teams have also been deployed to South Ubangi to isolate cases and identify people who may have been exposed.

The Bundibugyo strain is one of the six known Ebola virus species that infect humans. While it is generally considered less fatal than the Zaire strain responsible for several previous outbreaks, public health experts warn that delayed detection and limited healthcare access can significantly increase fatalities.

The outbreak has placed additional pressure on Congo’s already fragile healthcare system, particularly in conflict-affected eastern provinces where insecurity has complicated vaccination campaigns and the delivery of medical supplies.

International health agencies have warned that continued transmission across multiple provinces increases the risk of cross-border spread into neighboring countries. Regional surveillance has been strengthened, and neighboring governments have intensified screening measures at border crossings.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has experienced more Ebola outbreaks than any other country, but officials say the current epidemic presents one of the most complex public health emergencies due to its geographic spread, population displacement and ongoing security challenges.