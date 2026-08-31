Duolingo English Test Suspends Access for Iranians Worldwide Under New US Sanctions Rules

The Duolingo English Test will stop accepting candidates using Iranian-issued identity documents starting September 1, expanding the restriction beyond Iran to include Iranian citizens living abroad under updated US sanctions regulations.

According to Duolingo’s official announcement, the new policy is based on a candidate’s identity documents rather than geographic location. This means Iranian passport holders and people using other IDs issued by Iran will no longer be able to register for or verify their identity for the test, even if they reside outside Iran.

The company said the decision follows changes to regulations administered by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) governing educational services and transactions involving Iran.

The policy means that changing location, traveling abroad or using VPN services will not bypass the restriction, because eligibility is determined during the identity verification process.

Duolingo clarified that scores earned before September 1 will remain valid. The Duolingo English Test is generally accepted for two years by universities and institutions, and previously issued results will not be cancelled.

The move comes as access to international English-language exams for Iranian students is becoming increasingly limited. Reports from TOEFL Resources indicate that TOEFL test dates in Iran have sharply declined, with only limited testing capacity available near Tehran before registrations disappeared from the system.

The restrictions follow the US Treasury’s decision in late August to suspend a general license that previously allowed certain educational exchanges involving Iran, including professional examinations, university entrance tests and services related to admissions at US higher education institutions.

The latest changes could have significant consequences for Iranian students and academic applicants, many of whom rely on internationally recognized English-language tests to apply for universities, scholarships and exchange programs abroad.

Education advocates warn that limiting access to Duolingo, TOEFL and IELTS could make the admissions process more difficult for thousands of Iranian students, particularly those seeking higher education opportunities in the United States, Canada and other English-speaking countries.