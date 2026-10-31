Health workers wearing protective equipment at an Ebola treatment centre in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighting the ongoing response to the outbreak.

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed more than 5,000 people and infected over 10,000 since it was declared in May, according to government data reported by Reuters on Friday, October 30.

The outbreak is the deadliest in the country’s history. Health authorities have struggled to contain the virus, which has spread across eight of the country’s 26 provinces, with many deaths occurring outside treatment centres.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments. Delayed detection, ongoing conflict and pressure on an already strained healthcare system have contributed to the rapid spread of the disease, Reuters reported.

The epidemic has also raised concerns about wider transmission beyond the DRC. Nigeria recently became the fourth African country to report an Ebola case, while Kenya and Uganda have also recorded cases linked to the outbreak.

The spread has prompted some governments to introduce travel restrictions and quarantine measures. On Friday, Saudi Arabia announced a suspension of travel to and entry from Kenya, according to the Saudi Press Agency, as part of measures responding to the regional outbreak.

Efforts to contain the disease have also faced security challenges. The Associated Press reported that a nurse was killed and another health worker seriously injured in an attack in eastern Congo while responding to an Ebola alert. The World Health Organization condemned the attack and warned that violence, misinformation and fear were undermining efforts to control the outbreak.

The current epidemic is the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak on record, behind the 2014–2016 West African epidemic. That outbreak infected more than 28,600 people and killed over 11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The DRC has experienced several Ebola outbreaks, but the current epidemic has surpassed the 2018–2020 outbreak in both infections and deaths, making it the country’s largest and deadliest on record.