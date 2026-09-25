Dozens of Delegates Walk Out as Netanyahu Begins UN Speech

Dozens of delegates walked out of the United Nations General Assembly hall on Thursday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address, amid growing international criticism of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The walkout came at the start of Netanyahu’s speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. Reuters reported that the departure of delegates underscored the diplomatic pressure facing Netanyahu as Israel continues to face criticism over the Gaza war.

Netanyahu used the speech to defend Israel’s actions in Gaza and reject allegations that Israel had committed genocide. He described the accusations as the “biggest lie of the century” and said Israel had taken measures to protect Palestinian civilians.

Outside the UN headquarters, New York police arrested protesters demonstrating against Netanyahu and Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Reuters initially reported at least 30 arrests, including actors and politicians, while the New York Police Department later told Al Jazeera that 103 people had been arrested for disorderly conduct and released.

Among those arrested, according to Reuters, were Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon, Emmy Award winner Hannah Einbinder, Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and New York City Council member Chi Osse.

Protesters had gathered near the UN headquarters before Netanyahu’s appearance, calling for an end to the war in Gaza and opposing U.S. military support for Israel. Police ordered demonstrators to clear the road before making arrests, according to Al Jazeera.

Netanyahu also used his address to criticize New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of spreading false claims about Israel. Mamdani has previously criticized Israel’s conduct in Gaza and said he would seek to enforce an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu if he had the authority to do so.

The walkout and protests highlighted the growing diplomatic and political divisions surrounding Israel’s war in Gaza, with the conflict remaining a major issue at this year’s UN General Assembly.