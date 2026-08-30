Doug Ford Hits Back at Trump With Giant ‘Lake Ontario’ Sign

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America” by unveiling a giant sign on the Canadian shoreline declaring: “Lake Ontario. Now and Always.”

Trump signed an executive order on August 27 directing the U.S. government to adopt the name “Lake America” in federal use and update official U.S. geographic records within 30 days. The order does not change Canada’s official name for the lake.

Ford unveiled the 24-by-12-foot sign at Fifty Point Conservation Area near Grimsby, Ontario, on Saturday. The sign also carries the French wording “Lac Ontario — Aujourd’hui et pour toujours.” Ford said the lake was known as Lake Ontario long before Trump and would continue to be known by that name after his presidency.

The move comes amid a sharp deterioration in Canada-U.S. relations, following the collapse of trade negotiations and Washington’s decision to impose tariffs of up to 50% on Canadian goods. Canada has announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products, adding to tensions between the two longtime trading partners.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also rejected the renaming, saying Canadians should continue to call the lake by its established name. Indigenous leaders have criticized the U.S. move as well, arguing that it disregards the lake’s Indigenous heritage. The name “Ontario” has roots in Indigenous languages and predates both modern countries.

Critics in Canada and the United States have described the renaming effort as provocative and politically driven, arguing that it risks further damaging already strained relations without addressing the underlying trade dispute.