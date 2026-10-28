An Israeli advertising technology company allegedly became the leading bidder for online ads targeting Starlink users in more than 100 countries, raising concerns that digital advertising data may have been used for surveillance, according to Reuters.

Researchers at TrendAI, the cybersecurity research division of Trend Micro, found that Discover-Tech was among the largest sources of digital advertisements shown to users of Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Reuters reported on October 27, citing six people familiar with the findings.

The researchers’ analysis of advertising data indicated that Discover-Tech ranked as the top bidder for ads targeting Starlink traffic in more than 100 countries, including several where the service is banned or restricted. The activity raised suspicions that the advertisements may have been used to determine users’ locations or otherwise monitor them.

How online advertising can expose users

Digital advertisements are often sold through automated auctions in which advertisers bid for space inside websites and mobile applications. During this process, information about users and their devices can be exposed to participating bidders.

Researchers say that, if collected repeatedly and combined with other information, such data could help identify otherwise anonymous users, follow their online activity and potentially make them targets for surveillance software.

TrendAI published a report on October 15 describing suspicious advertising activity linked to Starlink users. It referred to the suspected entity as “Shadow-Earth-79” without publicly naming a company.

Six people familiar with the research told Reuters that the codename referred to Discover-Tech. Five of the sources said researchers had considered naming the company in the report but abandoned that plan after executives raised legal concerns.

TrendAI said its approach to attribution was intended to reduce the risk of misidentification and avoid labels that could mislead cybersecurity defenders or lead to inappropriate responses.

Wider allegations against Discover-Tech

The latest findings follow separate investigations by Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity research group, and Confiant, a US advertising security company. On October 15, both organisations publicly identified Discover-Tech and accused it of abusing the digital advertising auction system in ways that could expose users’ data.

Their investigations reported that advertisements associated with the company had appeared within sensitive networks belonging to media organisations, governments and technology companies.

Following the investigations, Google, Comcast and other companies said they had removed Discover-Tech from their advertising platforms. Reuters also reported that a major US technology company and an international organisation had launched internal inquiries into whether the advertisements targeted their employees.

Discover-Tech has not publicly responded to Reuters’ requests for comment, and the allegations have not been independently established as proof that specific Starlink users were successfully tracked.

Concerns over digital surveillance

The case highlights broader concerns about the potential misuse of online advertising systems. While these systems are designed to connect advertisers with audiences, the data generated during bidding can potentially be collected and combined to identify users or support more targeted surveillance.

Earlier reports by Israeli newspaper Haaretz and the website Intelligence Online also described efforts by Israeli-owned businesses to offer methods for identifying and tracking Starlink users, with advertising data reportedly playing a role.

The latest allegations raise questions about the safeguards used by advertising platforms and the extent to which commercial data can be repurposed for surveillance, particularly in countries affected by conflict or strict internet controls.