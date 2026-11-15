World Diabetes Day.

Access to diabetes screening services in Afghanistan remains severely limited, with tests available at only five percent of public health centres, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in the country has said.

Edwin Seniza Salvador, WHO representative in Afghanistan, made the remarks as the world marked World Diabetes Day on November 14, highlighting concerns over the limited availability of early detection services and the challenges facing people seeking diagnosis.

Diabetes is a chronic and increasingly widespread disease that can develop without noticeable symptoms, particularly in its early stages. As a result, many people may remain unaware they have the condition until complications emerge. Delayed diagnosis can increase the risk of damage to the heart, kidneys and eyes.

In a message marking World Diabetes Day, Salvador stressed the importance of early detection and urged people over the age of 40 to visit health facilities to have their blood sugar levels checked.

The limited availability of screening services in Afghanistan poses particular challenges for people living in remote areas, where access to diagnostic tests and healthcare facilities is often difficult. The situation highlights the need to expand screening services and improve access to blood glucose testing across the country’s health system.

Diabetes also remains a major global health concern. The International Diabetes Federation has warned that delayed diagnosis can expose patients to serious complications, with some people with Type 2 diabetes already experiencing complications by the time their condition is identified.

Meanwhile, the WHO published its first-ever guidelines in November 2026 on the diagnosis and management of Type 1 diabetes in adults. The recommendations emphasize access to insulin, regular blood glucose monitoring and continuity of medical care. They are also designed to support healthcare systems operating with limited resources and in emergency settings.

According to WHO estimates, approximately 9.5 million people worldwide were living with Type 1 diabetes in 2025, while around 500,000 new cases were diagnosed during the same year.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to blindness, kidney failure, cardiovascular disease, stroke and limb amputation. Early diagnosis, access to medication and insulin, a healthy diet and regular physical activity are among the key measures for managing the condition and reducing the risk of complications.

World Diabetes Day is observed annually on November 14 to raise public awareness and encourage governments and healthcare institutions to strengthen efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease. The theme of the 2026 global campaign is “Early Action on Diabetes,” emphasizing the importance of timely diagnosis and access to healthcare.