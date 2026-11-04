Democrats have regained control of the US Senate after flipping six Republican-held seats in the 2026 midterm elections, dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party has regained control of the US Senate after flipping six Republican-held seats in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing a major political setback to President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, Democrats secured victories in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, North Carolina and Iowa, giving them a Senate majority even if they lose some closely contested seats they currently hold.

In Texas, Democratic candidate James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton, marking the first Democratic Senate victory in the state in 38 years. In South Carolina, paediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham, securing the party’s first Senate victory in the state in nearly three decades.

Democrat Sherrod Brown also reclaimed an Ohio Senate seat by defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted, while Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Senator Roger Marshall in Kansas. The Kansas victory marked the first time Democrats had won a Senate race in the state since 1932.

The results came despite Trump’s personal campaigning and endorsements for several Republican candidates who ultimately lost. Reuters reported that the election reflected widespread voter dissatisfaction with the economy, rising living costs and the administration’s handling of the war with Iran.

The Democratic gains are expected to give the party control of Senate committees and greater influence over legislation, government investigations and presidential nominations during the final two years of Trump’s term. Republicans, however, will retain the presidency, and Trump can still veto legislation passed by Congress.

The results also put pressure on Republicans to reassess their strategy ahead of the next presidential election, following significant Democratic gains in states that had strongly supported Trump in 2024.