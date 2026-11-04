US President Donald Trump and Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries pictured alongside the US Capitol following the Democrats’ midterm election victory.

Democrats have won control of both chambers of the US Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, dealing President Donald Trump a major political setback and ending unified Republican control of Washington.

CBS News and other major US media outlets projected that Democrats had secured majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate. The results marked a significant shift in political power ahead of the final two years of Trump’s term. Reuters reported that Democrats made major gains in traditionally Republican states, including Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and Ohio.

The victories came amid widespread voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living, Trump’s economic policies, tariffs and the eight-month war with Iran. Reuters reported that nearly nine in 10 voters considered the cost of living a major factor in their decisions, while about two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices. AP voter polling also found that many voters wanted Congress to exercise stronger oversight of the president.

The new congressional majorities will take office on January 3, 2027. It will be the first time during Trump’s second term that Republicans no longer control both chambers, giving Democrats greater authority to challenge his policies and investigate his administration.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to become Speaker of the House, potentially making history as the first Black person to hold the position. In his election-night remarks, Jeffries pledged to focus on making life more affordable and strengthening congressional oversight of the executive branch. Reuters reported that he also promised to defend the interests of working families.

The Democratic victory is expected to open the way for investigations into the Trump administration, including its immigration policies, the conduct of federal agencies, alleged corruption and the president’s business interests. Democratic lawmakers have also signalled plans to examine the administration’s handling of the Iran war and the decisions behind its military operations.

The House Oversight Committee is expected to play a central role. Its members can issue subpoenas, request government documents and summon officials to testify. Democrats have also identified the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case, presidential pardons and the activities of immigration enforcement agencies as potential subjects of scrutiny. ABC News reported that several House committees are preparing oversight investigations.

On legislation, Democrats have identified healthcare costs, the extension of Affordable Care Act insurance subsidies, changes to Medicaid funding and the reversal of Trump’s trade tariffs as key priorities. They have also pledged to pursue measures aimed at ending the war with Iran.

However, the new majority will not give Democrats complete control over the administration’s agenda. Trump retains presidential veto powers, and Congress would need a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a veto. The president can also continue pursuing some policies through executive authority, although those actions may face legal and congressional challenges.

The possibility of a third impeachment process has also been raised by some Democrats. Jeffries has said the party has neither ruled out nor committed to impeachment, stressing that its immediate focus will be on affordability and government accountability.

Trump acknowledged the Republican losses in an interview with Fox News, saying the Iran war had played a role in the election outcome. He defended his decision to launch the military campaign, expressed surprise at the scale of the Republican defeat and said he was willing to work with the new Democratic majority. He also warned that he would veto legislation he considered unacceptable.

The election gives Democrats new powers to scrutinise the administration, but their ability to translate the victory into policy changes will depend on party unity and negotiations with the White House.