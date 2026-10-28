Democrats lead Republicans 47% to 36% among registered voters ahead of the November 3 US midterms, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows. Trump’s approval rating stands at 32%, with cost-of-living concerns shaping the campaign.

Democrats hold an 11-point lead over Republicans ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, while President Donald Trump’s approval rating has edged up to 32%, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows.

The nationwide poll, completed on October 26, found that 47% of registered voters supported Democrats in the congressional vote, compared with 36% who favoured Republicans. When undecided voters were asked which party they leaned towards, the Democratic lead narrowed to 50% against 41%.

Among voters considered most likely to cast ballots, Democrats also led, with 53% support compared with 44% for Republicans, according to Reuters. The results suggest that Democrats have an advantage in national voter preferences, although the poll does not determine which party will control Congress.

Trump’s approval rating rose by one percentage point to 32%, recovering slightly from a record low recorded in the previous week’s Reuters/Ipsos survey.

The November 3 elections will determine control of the House of Representatives and the Senate for the next two years. Republicans currently hold majorities in both chambers and are campaigning to retain them.

Cost of living emerges as a key issue

Economic concerns, particularly inflation, fuel prices and the cost of living, feature prominently in the campaign. The poll found that 73% of respondents believed the cost of living was moving in the wrong direction.

On economic management, 37% said Democrats had a better approach, compared with 33% who favoured Republicans. Democratic voters also reported greater enthusiasm for the midterms: 46% said they were very enthusiastic about voting, compared with 30% of Republican respondents.

The findings reflect the political challenges facing Republicans as voters assess the administration’s handling of household expenses. However, national preference polls do not fully capture the state-by-state and district-level contests that determine congressional control, particularly in the Senate, where Republicans have structural advantages in several races.

Trump campaigns for Republican candidates

Trump has intensified his campaign appearances to support Republican candidates ahead of the vote, including visits to Texas. He has also said he would accept the election results if they were “honest,” renewing questions about his response to possible Republican losses.

The president has indicated that he could work with Democrats if they win, while arguing that his presidential veto power would allow him to block legislation that conflicts with his policies. A presidential veto can be overridden by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress.

If Democrats gain control of either chamber, they could make it more difficult for the administration to advance its legislative agenda during the final two years of Trump’s term.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey was conducted online and included 1,679 US adults, among them 1,280 registered voters. The reported margin of error was two percentage points for all adults and three percentage points for registered voters.

The results provide a snapshot of voter preferences ahead of Election Day, but the outcome will depend on turnout and the results of individual congressional races.