China has signalled it intends to maintain stable relations with the United States despite President Donald Trump’s major setback in the midterm elections, while a Democratic-controlled Congress could increase scrutiny of his trade and technology negotiations with Beijing.

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Chinese officials described the election as a domestic US matter and reaffirmed their commitment to agreements reached between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The diplomatic response comes ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen later this month, where the two leaders are expected to meet.

The Democratic victories in both chambers of Congress could complicate Trump’s efforts to manage relations with China. Lawmakers are expected to push for tighter technology export controls and greater scrutiny of tariff exemptions, semiconductor deals and supply chains linked to artificial intelligence.

Reuters reported that China’s fragile trade truce with Washington is due to expire in January, giving Beijing an incentive to strengthen its position in negotiations. However, a Democratic-controlled Congress could limit Trump’s ability to offer concessions, particularly on advanced technology.

Despite the prospect of increased pressure, Chinese analysts expect the broader relationship to remain relatively stable. Beijing has repeatedly opposed US arms sales to Taiwan, while disputes over semiconductors, artificial intelligence and trade continue to complicate relations.

Although Trump retains considerable authority over foreign policy, greater congressional oversight could make agreements with Beijing harder to negotiate and implement. The election has therefore introduced new uncertainty into efforts by both governments to preserve a fragile period of stability.