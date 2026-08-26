Death Toll Rises to Six in Attack on Workers in Balochistan

The death toll from a shooting targeting workers in Balochistan’s Sarangan area has risen to six, after one of the injured workers died from his wounds, The Express Tribune reported Wednesday, citing Balochistan police.

The worker died on Tuesday after succumbing to injuries sustained in the shooting, according to the report.

Authorities have not publicly released further details about the victims, including their identities, or provided a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Security officials said an investigation is underway and that efforts are continuing to identify and arrest those responsible.

No arrests have been announced, and authorities have not publicly identified a suspected motive or named any group as being responsible for the shooting.

The attack occurred in Balochistan, a southwestern Pakistani province that has experienced repeated violence involving militant groups and other armed actors. However, officials have not indicated that the latest shooting was connected to any particular militant organization.

The limited information currently available prevents a fuller assessment of the circumstances, motive or those responsible for the attack. Further details from Pakistani authorities are needed before additional claims can be established.