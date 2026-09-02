Death Toll From U.S. Strikes in Iran Rises to 18, IRGC Says Four Aerospace Members Killed

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said four members of its Aerospace Force were killed in U.S. airstrikes on Kermanshah province, as Iranian media reported that the death toll from U.S. attacks across Iran over the past 24 hours has risen to 18.

According to the IRGC and the semi-official Fars News Agency, the four personnel were killed during Tuesday night’s strikes on military positions in Kermanshah, in western Iran. The attacks were described as part of a renewed U.S. campaign targeting IRGC military infrastructure.

Iranian officials had earlier reported that at least five civilians were killed when a U.S. airstrike hit a wedding ceremony in southern Iran. Local reports also said seven people were killed in three separate locations in Khuzestan province, while three Basij members died in attacks on Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf.

The latest casualties come as military confrontation between the United States and Iran has resumed after roughly a month-long pause. Washington says it has struck IRGC positions inside Iran, while Tehran has launched missile and drone attacks against U.S. military targets and allied facilities across the region, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

The IRGC also claimed responsibility for a missile and drone strike on a military base in Kuwait, saying it targeted the location of a U.S. commander and facilities linked to drone operations. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that emergency crews extinguished a fire at a residential complex in Kuwait City after an Iranian drone crashed nearby, but did not immediately report casualties.

Qatar, which has previously mediated ceasefire efforts between Tehran and Washington, condemned Iran’s attacks and warned they would undermine attempts to contain the conflict. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the Islamic Republic bears full legal responsibility for the attacks and their consequences.