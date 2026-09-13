Dawood Sarkhosh Says He Has Recovered From Cancer

Renowned Afghan singer Dawood Sarkhosh has announced that he is recovering after undergoing major surgery in Austria, thanking supporters for their prayers and saying he hopes to return to music in the near future.

In a message shared from Vienna, Sarkhosh said he had spent a period in hospital after suffering from a serious illness that required multiple surgical procedures. He said the operations were successful and that he is now continuing treatment and recovery at home.

“I am in a more stable condition now and have returned to my family,” Sarkhosh said, expressing gratitude to fans who supported him throughout his illness. He said their messages, prayers and encouragement had been a source of strength during his recovery.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support across Afghan social media, where thousands of fans, artists and public figures wished the singer a full recovery and praised his decades-long contribution to Afghan music and culture.

Sarkhosh is widely regarded as one of Afghanistan’s most influential contemporary musicians. Born in Uruzgan Province and belonging to the Hazara community, he has built a career spanning more than three decades, with songs centered on identity, peace, exile, hope and homeland.

His music has become particularly significant among Afghans living inside the country and across the diaspora. Songs including Sarzamin-e Man (“My Homeland”), Afghani Afghani Waris-e Wirani (“Afghans, Heirs of Destruction”), and the Hazaragi-language classic Jereh Jo have become cultural landmarks for many Afghan listeners.

Following the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, Sarkhosh has continued most of his artistic activities from abroad, performing for Afghan communities in Europe, North America and Australia while remaining an influential voice in Afghanistan’s music scene.

His recovery comes at a time when many Afghan artists continue to face restrictions on artistic expression inside Afghanistan. Women’s public singing has been banned under Taliban policies, and many musicians have been forced into exile or have abandoned their careers, according to reports by UN agencies and international human rights organizations.

Sarkhosh did not disclose details about the illness or the surgeries he underwent. He said he hopes to resume artistic activities once his treatment is completed and thanked supporters for standing by him during what he described as a difficult chapter in his life.