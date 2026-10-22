Saudi women arrive at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. File photo: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters.

An attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, killed one person and injured eight others on Wednesday evening, October 21, according to the kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The authority said the injured were taken to hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to critical. Officials are assessing the material damage caused by the attack, but have not disclosed further details about its nature.

The attack disrupted air traffic at the airport, with flights diverted, according to the Associated Press and flight-tracking information. The incident adds to a series of attacks targeting Saudi airports and other infrastructure amid renewed hostilities involving Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for some earlier attacks on Saudi airports. However, the group had not officially claimed responsibility for the October 21 incident in Dammam at the time of reporting.

Saudi authorities have previously blamed the Houthis for attacks on the kingdom’s aviation facilities. The General Authority of Civil Aviation reported that King Fahd International Airport was targeted on October 11, prompting damage assessments and safety inspections.

The latest incident comes amid a wider escalation in attacks affecting Saudi Arabia. Earlier in October, strikes targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other aviation facilities, causing casualties and disrupting operations, according to Saudi authorities.

United Nations officials have condemned earlier attacks on Saudi civilian infrastructure, warning that attacks against civilians and civilian objects violate international law. The UN has called for the attacks to stop, as renewed fighting threatens to deepen instability across the region.

The cause and full extent of the damage at King Fahd International Airport remain unclear. Saudi authorities have not publicly identified the perpetrators of the latest attack.